Grant offering college debt relief for broadcasters increases

A debt relief grant for Wisconsin broadcasters is increasing.

Results Broadcasting established an Education Debt Assistance Grant to help broadcasters pay off their student loans. This grant is available to individuals currently employed in Wisconsin broadcasting or related media.

The award has increased to $3,000.

Applicants must meet the following criteria:

Must be currently employed at a Wisconsin broadcast radio, television or related media company

Must have completed a minimum of one year employment with a Wisconsin broadcast radio station, television station, or related media company

Company must be a dues paying member of the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association

Must submit a letter of support from the current employer signed by the local manager

Must provide proof of attendance at a university, college, technical school or broadcast school by supplying a copy of transcripts or degree certificate

Must provide proof of current loan balance (documentation will remain confidential)

Applications will be accepted Jan. 1 through Feb. 28, 2023. The grant will be awarded at the WBA Summer Conference.

“Results Broadcasting is so proud of the dedicated men and women in the Wisconsin over the air radio and TV industry working in all phases of the business,” wrote Results Broadcasting owner and WBA Hall of Famer Bruce Grassman. “It is an opportunity to help people with some of their student debt and to let them know they are part of the greatest state of broadcasters…Wisconsin. Results Broadcasting is proud to continue this award for many years to come.”

Thank you to the Grassmans for their support of broadcasting in Wisconsin.

For more information and to apply, visit wbafoundation.org.