Gousha to end hosting duties

Veteran journalist and WBA Hall of Famer Mike Gousha is ending his role hosting a public affairs program to focus on his duties at Marquette University Law School.

Gousha hosted “UPFRONT” on WISN-TV for 11 years. He serves as a Distinguished Fellow in Law and Public Policy at Marquette.

“Mike is so well-respected throughout the city and state, for that matter,” said Jan Wade, president and general manager of WISN 12. “He’s earned an impeccable reputation for fairness and professionalism and has an uncanny ability to connect viewers to Wisconsin’s most important stories and newsmakers.”

“I’m grateful for the opportunity WISN 12 provided with ‘UPFRONT’ and for the viewers who regularly tuned in,” Gousha said. “We worked hard to tackle issues in a serious and civil way and we never wavered in our commitment to offer a variety of perspectives and analysis.”

Gousha’s last show will be in February.

“UPFRONT” will continue airing with a new host who will be announced in the coming weeks. “UPFRONT” will continue to be carried on other network-affiliated stations throughout Wisconsin, including WBAY, WKOW, WAOW, WQOW and WXOW.