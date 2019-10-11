Golden remembered as voice of WPT

A man known as a familiar voice on Wisconsin Public Television has died.

Jeffery Golden did voice work for WP’s statewide broadcasts for decades and was known by friends and family as “Mr. Golden Tones.”

WPT posted on Facebook, “ Wisconsin Public Television is saddened by the death of Jeffrey Golden, a talented artist whose familiar voice work has been a part of our statewide broadcasts for decades. We share our condolences with Jeff’s friends and family. He will be dearly missed.”

Golden spoke Spanish and provided Spanish language outreach services for the Dane County Health Department for Spanish-speaking residents. He was a United Nations certified translator for the University of Wisconsin Chancellor’s office and used his bilingual skills to serve in the Peace Corp. In retirement he served as a volunteer medical translator at a free health clinic in Madison.

He was a UW-Madison graduate and, in addition to a career in communications, was also an actor.

Golden died on Sept. 30. He was 76.

Details of a Celebration of Life event will be available in the near future on CaringBridge.com/visit/jeffreygolden under his Journal section. Memorials may be made in Jeffrey Golden’s name to the Benevolent Specialists Project – Free Specialty Clinic, 2711 Allen Blvd., Suite B4, Middleton, WI 53562. Memorial donations may also be made to Wisconsin Public Television and Wisconsin Public Radio.

