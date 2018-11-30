Goetz remembered for contributions to radio in Wisconsin

WBA Hall of Famer Nathan Goetz is being remembered for his contributions to radio in Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association.

Goetz died Wednesday. He was 92.

The Monroe native built the Goetz Broadcasting Corporation from a single station, KMAQ, Maquoketa, Iowa, in 1956-58 to 12 stations in 1990 in Wisconsin, Illinois and Michigan, including WFAW-WSJY, Fort Atkinson, WDLB-WLJY, Marshfield, WRDB-WNFM, Reedsburg, WQJY-FM, La Crosse. When he sold the company in 1999, he had 14 stations in seven markets and seven news, sports, and farming networks serving 140 radio stations.

Goetz served as treasurer of the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association from 1968-86, guiding its financial fortunes under 16 presidents and three executive directors during his tenure.

Those who knew him described him as an engineer at heart, dedicated to his community, and a class act.

“No matter where you worked within the company everybody was special to Nate Goetz,” said Scott Trentadue, former GM at WFAW-WSJY in Fort Atkinson.

Goetz got interested in radio as an amateur radio operator before his career in radio started, and he continued the hobby after his retirement.

Goetz’ family is planning a private service and will hold a celebration of life at a later date.