Get the training you want: 13 webinars added to WBA 2020 schedule

We know you want more professional development, and the time to get it. The WBA is providing FREE webinars for WBA members which will upgrade your knowledge without draining your time or budget.
The WBA recently added 13 webinars to its schedule and wants members to mark their calendars so they don’t miss any of these educational opportunities:
January 16, 2020
2020 Election Cycle FAQ
Presented by Pat McGee & Trevor Heaton, Katz Media
January 16, 2020
2020 Election: Making Local Reporting Resonate
Presented by Emily Lawler, MLive
February 20, 2020
Re-Building Trust
Presented by Kevin Benz, i-Media Strategies
April 16, 2020
Political Refresher
Presented by David Oxenford, Wilkinson, Barker, Knauer
May 21, 2020
Working with Agencies More Effectively
Emmie Musser, Gud Marketing
May 21, 2020
21st Century Leadership – How to Cultivate Leadership in Today’s Workplace
Presented by Jeff Butler, Generation Workplace Expert
June 18, 2020
Trends in Local Sales of OT Advertising
Presented by Jack Zavoral, Local Media Association
July 16, 2020
Digital and Social Media Legal Issues
Presented by David Oxenford, Wilkinson, Barker, Knauer
July 16, 2020
It’s Not Just Selling More Digital…It’s Understanding How to Sell Against It
Presented by Derron Steenbergen, Swagger Institute
August 20, 2020
What it Takes to Walk Onto a Film Set Strong
Presented by Michigan Production Alliance
September 17, 2020
How to Give Your National Superstars Home Court Advantage
Presented by Kipper McGee, Media Brandwith Strategies
October 15, 2020
Writing and Speaking for Broadcast
Presented by Joe Little, KNSD-TV San Diego
November 19, 2020
So…What Does the Election Mean?
Presented by David Oxenford, Wilkinson, Barker, Knauer