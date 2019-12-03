Get the training you want: 13 webinars added to WBA 2020 schedule

We know you want more professional development, and the time to get it. The WBA is providing FREE webinars for WBA members which will upgrade your knowledge without draining your time or budget.

The WBA recently added 13 webinars to its schedule and wants members to mark their calendars so they don’t miss any of these educational opportunities:

January 16, 2020

2020 Election Cycle FAQ

Presented by Pat McGee & Trevor Heaton, Katz Media

January 16, 2020

2020 Election: Making Local Reporting Resonate

Presented by Emily Lawler, MLive

February 20, 2020

Re-Building Trust

Presented by Kevin Benz, i-Media Strategies

April 16, 2020

Political Refresher

Presented by David Oxenford, Wilkinson, Barker, Knauer

May 21, 2020

Working with Agencies More Effectively

Emmie Musser, Gud Marketing

May 21, 2020

21st Century Leadership – How to Cultivate Leadership in Today’s Workplace

Presented by Jeff Butler, Generation Workplace Expert

June 18, 2020

Trends in Local Sales of OT Advertising

Presented by Jack Zavoral, Local Media Association

July 16, 2020

Digital and Social Media Legal Issues

Presented by David Oxenford, Wilkinson, Barker, Knauer

July 16, 2020

It’s Not Just Selling More Digital…It’s Understanding How to Sell Against It

Presented by Derron Steenbergen, Swagger Institute

August 20, 2020

What it Takes to Walk Onto a Film Set Strong

Presented by Michigan Production Alliance

September 17, 2020

How to Give Your National Superstars Home Court Advantage

Presented by Kipper McGee, Media Brandwith Strategies

October 15, 2020

Writing and Speaking for Broadcast

Presented by Joe Little, KNSD-TV San Diego

November 19, 2020

So…What Does the Election Mean?

Presented by David Oxenford, Wilkinson, Barker, Knauer