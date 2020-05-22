Get leadership advice, help working with agencies

Your WBA offered two free webinars to WBA members this week on the topics of leadership and working with advertising agencies. Both are now available to view in the WBA webinar archive.

In 21st Century Leadership – How to Cultivate Leadership in Today’s Workplace, generation workplace expert Jeff Butler provides real-world, actionable tips to help attendees take immediate steps to apply his advice and his as leaders in their own careers.

In Working with Agencies More Effectively: Post pandemic, Emmie Musser from Güd Marketing talks about reestablishing relationships, approaching agencies, client proposals with social distancing, and working remotely while providing amazing customer service.

Be sure to share these resources with your fellow broadcasters at WBA member stations.