Get help navigating SBA loans

The Small Business Administration is at the heart of the financial relief programs Congress has authorized in response to the pandemic. From Economic Injury Disaster Loans to the new Paycheck Protection Program, these SBA administered programs contain many helpful features that broadcasters should consider as they map their economic path through the pandemic.

A recorded webinar available here is designed to help broadcasters assess what their options are, the information they need to apply, and how to avoid mistakes that could cause headaches later. The National Alliance of State Broadcasters Associations invites lawyers from several Pillsbury practices to discuss these stimulus programs, what they mean for broadcasters, and the next steps needed for broadcasters to avail themselves of these critical resources.