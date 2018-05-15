Get help making the right hire

How do you know you are hiring the right person for the job? Omnia Target Reports will help narrow the field when you are filling sales, engineering, IT or administrative posts. Get a sneak peek of a candidate’s natural job behaviors before investing valuable time, energy and money on training.

The Omnia Profile, our simple, yet amazingly accurate, behavioral assessment, provides you with the workplace aptitudes of candidates and employees. It’s fast, just 10 minutes. It’s easy, no confusing questions or irrelevant multiple choice scenarios.

This service is available to you as a member of the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association.