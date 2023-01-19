Geissler earns CAE, promoted to WBA VP

WBA Director of Operations and Public Affairs, Kyle Geissler, is being promoted to WBA Vice President after earning the Certified Association Executive (CAE) credential from the American Society of Association Executives.

The change is effective immediately.

“I’ve been fortunate to know Kyle for many years. He’s has been a tremendous asset to the WBA in his more than five years as our Director of Operations & Public Affairs and in his myriad volunteer roles for many years prior. We are so very proud to have him as part of our WBA Team,” WBA President and CEO Michelle Vetterkind said. “Please join me in congratulating Kyle Geissler, CAE – Vice President of the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association.”

ASAE defines the CAE credential as, “a marker of a committed association professional who has demonstrated the wide range of knowledge essential to manage an association in today’s challenging environment.” The credential covers numerous domains related to association management, including topics like finance, advocacy, business development, marketing, risk management, and governance.

Geissler has served the WBA full time for more than five years, and served in part time and volunteer roles for the association during much of his career in broadcasting. He has worked in radio, TV, digital, and higher education. He earned his undergraduate degree at UW-Oshkosh and his masters degree from UW-Whitewater.