Geiger joins Young Professional Committee

Published November 8, 2021

Natasha Geiger from WFRV-TV is joining the WBA Young Professionals Committee.

Geiger was born and raised in northeast Wisconsin, graduating from St. Norbert College in 2016 and started at WFRV Local 5 in Green Bay as a news producer in 2017. After three years as a producer, she was promoted to digital content director where she manages the day-to-day digital operations along with creating content for readers of northeast Wisconsin.

During her downtime she enjoys going to her family’s cabin, reading, writing, and watching TV.

