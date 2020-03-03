Fox completes purchase of WITI-TV

Nexstar and Fox have completed a transaction that gives Fox Milwaukee TV station Fox 6 (WITI-TV) which was recently acquired by Nexstar through the purchase of Tribune Media.

Fox is also buying a Nexstar station in Seattle and Nextsar is buying two stations in Charlotte.

“Since completing the Tribune Media transaction we’ve evaluated opportunities to optimize our portfolio with the goals of positioning us in markets that are complementary to existing operations or markets where we believe we can generate greater upside and potentially freeing up some national cap ownership space,” said Nexstar CEO Perry Sook.

The deal was first announced in November.