Four names added to WBA Hall of Fame

Four new names were added to the WBA Hall of Fame on Thursday night during the induction event at the La Crosse Radisson as a part of the WBA Summer Conference.

The four inductees are:

Joyce Garbaciak a respected journalist with a long career in Milwaukee TV. Howard Gloede (1958-2019) whose career in La Crosse inspired broadcasters and made a difference for local residents through his leadership. Chris Bernier, a station owner who leads by example, aided by his lifelong career in radio with experience in every facet of the business. Gene Purcell (1960-2021) who was a leader in public broadcasting in Wisconsin whose numerous accomplishments are accentuated by his humility and passion for journalism.

The Wisconsin Broadcasters Hall of Fame was created in 1989 to honor broadcasters that have devoted a minimum of 15 years to the broadcasting industry including a minimum of 10 years as a Wisconsin broadcaster. The award recognizes an individual’s history of exemplary leadership in community and statewide service as a broadcast professional. The Hall of Fame is housed at the Hilton Milwaukee City Center and at the WBA Hall of Fame website: www.wisconsinbroadcastingmuseum.org.

With this year’s inductees, the WBA Hall of Fame membership roll grows to 156 members.

Thank you to Marquette University and Mid-West Family for their assistance with the production of the Hall of Fame videos.

The Wisconsin Broadcasters Association also recognized four Local Broadcast Legends Thursday during the WBA Summer Conference:

Jonathan Green, a staple of afternoon radio in Milwaukee for 41 years and is known for his authenticity, good humor, and community service. Mike Hayes, the morning voice on WIZM-AM in La Crosse for more than 35 years, interviewing thousands of people as part of his effort to serve the people of the La Crosse area. Terry West spent 40 years in broadcasting with a reputation for her hundreds of compelling interviews of Country music legends. Tom Zalaski has been on the air in northeast Wisconsin for more than 42 years anchoring more than 70-thousand newscasts, guiding viewers through all the major stories over those many years.

The Local Broadcast Legends Award is a great honor and recognition for individuals that work behind the scenes and within their communities fulfilling the commitment broadcasters have made to serve their local communities. They are individuals who exemplify localism. This award is a means to extend recognition of these individuals beyond their local communities.

The WBA Hall of Fame inductions mark the end of the 2022 Summer Conference. The Summer Conference returns to the Osthoff Resort in Elkhart Lake June 14-15, 2023. See you there!