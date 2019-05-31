Wisconsin Broadcasters Association

Former Wisconsin Rapids news director dies

Published May 31, 2019

A man who once served as news director at a radio station in Wisconsin Rapids has died.

Cliff Borden died April 27 at the age of 89. He was news director at WFHR from approximately 1971-81. He also served as public information officer for the State Department of Veterans Affairs.

Borden served in the Korean War and played a role in the creation of the Wisconsin Korean War Veterans Memorial in Plover.

A celebration of life for friends and family will be held June 8 at 1 p.m. at Asbury Methodist Church in Madison.

