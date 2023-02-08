Former Fond du Lac station owner dies

The former owner of Fond du Lac radio station KFIZ has died.

Donald “Don” G. Jones purchased KFIZ in 1970 and led the station during its golden age, with legendary on-air personalities Joe Goeser, Ron Harvey, Doug McGrath and Steve Peterson.



Jones sold KFIZ in the mid-1990s to his business partner Randy Hopper. Jones was an entrepreneurial pioneer. He is credited with bringing cable television to Fond du Lac and coined the popular term “cablevision” which would be used worldwide.

Jones was 79. He died Feb. 3

In late 2022, Jones was featured as part of the special series “Inside the Studio: KFIZ @ 100” in honor of the station’s historic 100th birthday. Below are links to Don’s profile piece as well as his full interview with host and producer Shawn Kiser.

A Celebration of Life will take place on Feb. from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Holy Family Hall within Holy Family Church, 271 Fourth Street Way, in Fond du Lac. Cremation has taken place and the interment of ashes will be at Parroquia de Nuestra Senora de Camino in Puebla, Mexico.