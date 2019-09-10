Food drive aims to help hungry veterans

A radio group in the Appleton/Green Bay area generated 10,329 meals for hungry veterans in an inaugural food and donation drive.

Woodward Radio Group partnered with Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin for the Combat Hunger Drive-Thru Food Drive held Sept. 7. The event was promoted on six radio stations with live broadcasts on 105.7 WAPL, 95.9 KISS FM, and Razor 94.7 | 104.7.

Each of the military branches had their own donation bins as a way to drive some good-natured competition on which branch gets the most donations. Donors had the opportunity to designate which branch their donation went to. The Army brought in the most donations.

The inaugural event pulled in 4,432 pounds in food donations and $2,237 in cash donations to generate 10,329 meals for veterans in northeast Wisconsin.