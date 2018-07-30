Following rules about drones

Courtesy WBA Newsroom
Are you still fuzzy on what the rules are regarding drones? You’re not alone.
The WBA, through the Michigan Association of Broadcasters, recently offered a webinar titled “Broadcasters and Drone – Rules and Regulations Governing Operations.” If you missed it, you can watch it here.
Please note that this… – MORE –
