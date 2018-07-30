Wisconsin Broadcasters Association

Following rules about drones

Published July 30, 2018

 Courtesy WBA Newsroom

Are you still fuzzy on what the rules are regarding drones? You’re not alone.
The WBA, through the Michigan Association of Broadcasters, recently offered a webinar titled “Broadcasters and Drone – Rules and Regulations Governing Operations.” If you missed it, you can watch it here.
Please note that this… – MORE –

Follow WBA Newsroom on Twitter

Posted in In the News | Tagged

Members Only
Search
Download the WBA App

wave-ad

72guard-Logo_300x250

BannerAds-StationsMoving_AntennaPlanToRescan_300x250

WIHonorFlights-300x250