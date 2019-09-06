Find out how on air talent feels about the industry

If you missed the Jacobs Media webinar this week about a survey of on air talent, you can watch the recording and view the slide deck. The materials are available to members here.

Jacobs Media, in partnership with Don Anthony and Talentmasters, conducted the radio industry’s only anonymous survey designed for radio talent. They asked more than 1,000 on-air personalities, hosts, and producers to tell us how they feel about key issues affecting their jobs.

Many other archived webinars are available for WBA members to view here.