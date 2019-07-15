President’s Column: FCC visits Wisconsin

Representatives of the FCC’s Consumer Affairs and Outreach Division visited Wisconsin in June as part of a two-state swing through the Midwest to talk to residents about consumer issues.

WBA was represented at all the public meetings and local broadcasters promoted and attended the visits.

Nelson family announces new scholarship

The family of newly inducted WBA Hall of Fame member David L. Nelson announced at the Hall of Fame ceremony the creation of a new WBA scholarship in Nelson’s name.

The new $1,000 scholarship will be available along with four other previously created scholarships during the next cycle of scholarships available through the WBA.

The Hall of Fame ceremony was an emotional one with great speeches to mark the careers of four amazing broadcasters: Clif Groth, David L. Nelson, Fannie Mason Steve, and Dean Maytag. If you haven’t already checked out their Hall of Fame videos, be sure to visit the Wisconsin Broadcasting Museum where you’ll find them on the homepage.

WBA joins radio executives at NAB fly-in

Your WBA was on hand during for a NAB “Fly-In” event in Detroit in June that brought together radio executives to discuss radio’s partnership with the automotive industry. We learned about the future of audio consumption, how that future is being viewed by the auto industry, and maintaining radio’s prominence in the dashboard.

NAB officials also provided updates from Capitol Hill and talked about the 2020 elections.

This was the first time the NAB held a fly-in in Detroit.

Bucks Senior VP headlines WBA Summer Conference

We were thrilled to have Milwaukee Bucks Senior Vice President Alex Lasry with us at the WBA Summer Conference at the Osthoff Resort. He spoke during the keynote luncheon held June 13. Alex talked about the success of the team, the 2020 Democratic National Convention coming to the Fiserv Forum, and the future of Milwaukee.

Please read about the rest of the conference in the newsletter. We had a full agenda of engaging sessions, special sessions for engineers, a day of training for young professionals, and inspiring recognition of our Local Broadcast Legends and four new Hall of Fame inductees.

Don’t forget to mark your calendars for June 17-18, 2020 when the WBA Summer Conference returns to the Radisson Hotel in La Crosse.

Celebrity golf outing event coming in 2020

Your WBA Foundation is excited to bring you a new event in 2020: The WBA Foundation Celebrity Golf Outing.

The event will be held Aug. 4, 2002 at SentryWorld golf course in Stevens Point. Watch for future announcements and the launch of a website dedicated to this event.

We are seeking sponsors as well as stations to commit to running ads about the event in support of our title sponsor. To join this exciting inaugural event, please contact me: mvetterkind@wi-broadcasters.org.

Recognize your young professionals

Finally, we’re creating an opportunity for you to recognize your amazing up-and-coming broadcasters. The WBA Young Professionals Award will be given out at the 2020 Summer Conference, but we’re seeking nominees right now. The nomination deadline will be coming up in September. Read more here.

In the meantime, have a safe, fun summer and make some time to relax and enjoy a warm Wisconsin. We earned this!