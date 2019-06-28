FCC visits Wisconsin consumers

Representatives of the Federal Communications Commission’s Consumer Affairs and Outreach Division visited Wisconsin this week as part of a two-state swing through the Midwest to talk to residents about consumer issues.

The meetings started earlier this week in Minnesota. The first meeting in Wisconsin was held Wednesday evening at the La Crosse Public Library. The representatives held a public meeting in Tomah on Thursday and DeForest and Portage on Friday.

The WBA was represented at all the public meetings and local broadcasters promoted and attended the visits.

FCC representatives talked to residents about robocalls, phone scams, and the TV spectrum repack. At each location they made a presentation before taking questions.

The visits are part of a series of road trips the FCC is making across the country to meet face-to-face with consumers.