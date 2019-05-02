Fantozzi named brand manager for WOZZ

Ryan Fantozzi has been hired as brand manager for Rock 94.7, WOZZ in Wausau.

He replaces Terry Stevens who was recently promoted to Operations Manager for Midwest Communications, Lansing. Fantozzi is leaving Neuhoff Media in Bloomington, Illinois where he Programmed Rock 96.7.

Brett Lucht, Wausau Market Manager said, “We are excited about Ryan’s background in rock and the ability to wear many hats. He also comes to us with familiarity to Midwest Communications having worked for our Green Bay stations for six years. Ryan presented himself as a very passionate radio professional ready to take that next step.”

Fantozzi said, “I am very excited to return to Midwest Communications and the state of Wisconsin next month. I can’t wait to be on WOZZ and become involved with the listeners and community of Central Wisconsin”.

He begins in Wausau on May 13.