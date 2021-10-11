Wisconsin Broadcasters Association

Event increases breast cancer awareness for women of color

A radio and TV station in Milwaukee held a successful event to increase breast cancer awareness among women of color.

V100.7’s (WKKV-FM) Sista Strut was held Saturday at the Marcus Center of Performing Arts Peck Pavilion with support from Fox 6 (WITI-TV). Thousands of breast cancer survivors and their supporters came out from across southeastern Wisconsin to celebrate survival and increase education among their friends and loved ones.

The event featured a concert with music and local celebrities from Fox 6 (WITI-TV) and V100.7.

