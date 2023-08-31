ESPN stations announce program changes

Three ESPN stations in Milwaukee, Madison, and Beaver Dam are changing up their programming line-ups.

All three stations will air a new afternoon program titled “Kyle, Brust, & Nortman.” The show features three hosts: Kyle Wallace, a current host on 101.7 The Truth who was recently named the 2023 Wisconsin Broadcast Association Young Professional of the Year; Ben Brust, a Radio Ink ’30 under 30′ awardee and former Wisconsin Badger basketball player who was part of the 2013-2014 Final Four team; and Brad Nortman, a former NFL punter and Wisconsin Badger. It will air from 2-5 p.m. in Milwaukee and Bever Dam, and 2-4 p.m. in Madison.

In Milwaukee and Beaver Dam, local weekday afternoons will continue from 5 to 6 p.m. with a new show called “The Homer Hour.” Emmy award winner and 34-year veteran of Milwaukee radio, Steve ‘The Homer’ True, will be joined by NFL offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga, sports commentator John Anderson, ESPN NFL Nation Packers Reporter, Rob Demovsky, Wisconsin State Journal NFL contributor Jason Wilde, and more, to bring fans compelling and exclusive content.

In both markets they’re also adding ESPN Radio’s new morning show hosted by UW-Madison alum Evan Cohen, ESPN Radio veteran Michelle Smallmon, and Super Bowl champion Chris Canty.

In Madison, a new digital show hosted by ESPN Madison’s Alex Strouf will debut on Sept. 11. During each episode, fans can anticipate Alex engaging with a guest co-host in lighthearted conversations about all things Wisconsin sports and beyond. Fans have the option to stream the show on ESPN Madison’s YouTube channel or listen via podcast on the Wisconsin on Demand App or any of your preferred podcast platforms.