Espeseth remembered for starting WAXX, leading, WEAU-TV

A lifelong broadcaster is being remembered in Wisconsin for starting radio station WAXX-FM and serving as general manager at WEAU-TV, both in Eau Claire.

Allan Howard Espeseth, 81, died Nov. 20 near his home in Roseville, CA.

His obituary states that Espeseth knew at age eight that he wanted to be a broadcaster. He started while in high school at a radio at a station Thief River Falls, Minnesota and graduated from Brown Institute of Broadcasting in Minneapolis. He worked at stations in Minnesota before moving to Eau Claire where he started working in ad sales and delivering weather reports on WEAU-TV.

After starting WAXX and leading WEAU-TV, he moved on to stations in Texas where he eventually became GM of KHOU in Houston.

His obituary stated, “He left each station higher in the ratings than they were before he arrived. He was known throughout the industry as the turn-around man.”

Espeseth received the Pioneer Broadcaster of the Year Award from the Texas Association of Broadcasters in 1995. He was leading KXTV in Sacramento when he retired in 1998. He continued to do voice-over work until his passing.

Espeseth was actively involved in numerous organizations, including the Lion’s Club, Rotary, Houston Symphony, Salvation Army and the California Railroad Museum.

A memorial service and celebration of life for Allan will be scheduled for early 2020.