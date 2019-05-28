Entercom names station manager for Madison cluster

Entercom Madison’s General Sales Manager, Andrea Hansen, has been promoted to Station Manager and Director of Sales for the cluster.

In her new role, Hansen will oversee sales efforts for 105.5 Triple M (WMMM-FM), 94.9 WOLX (WOLX-FM) and MIX 105.1 (WMHX-FM).

“Andrea has done a tremendous job leading our sales team and is an invaluable resource to the culture of our company,” said Chuck Sullivan, Senior Vice President and Market Manager, Entercom Madison. “She has been instrumental in the growth of our client base and the training of the team.”

“I am proud to be part of a company that allows us to be true solution providers for our clients,” said Hansen. “I look forward to expanding on our growth.”

Hansen joined Entercom in 2015 as a Local Sales Manager before assuming the role of General Sales Manager. Prior to joining Entercom, she served as a sales manager for the Wisconsin State Journal.