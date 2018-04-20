Engage with interns and up-and-coming broadcasters

TV was going to replace radio. FM was supposed to replace AM. Tapes would supplant records. 8-tracks would kill tapes. Cable would end television. Later, satellite would be the end of terrestrial radio. And today, digital audio and video is predicted to foreshadow the end of free, over-the-air television and radio.

Of course, none of this turned out to be true.

Instead, broadcasters adjusted and revised business strategies to meet consumers and advertisers where they are: on the air, online, and over numerous digital platforms.

None of the tremendous technology and media advances over the past 50 years should scare us. In fact, they ought to energize and stimulate our thinking, propelling us forward to innovate and create new ways to reach our audiences on behalf of our advertisers.

What does scare me, however, is our inability and/or reluctance to recruit, train, promote, and encourage young people to become part of our industry.

Perhaps like you, I had the broadcast “bug” when I was a kid. I created a “faux” radio station in my room in my folk’s house in Shorewood, Wisconsin when I was 14 years old (“WEXL, We Excel In Music!”). I rode my bike to Journal’s WTMJ when I was 17 years old and asked if I could be on the radio. I was told “no”, but was invited to meet radio personality Jonathan Green, who asked me to hang around, answer the phone, get his coffee, and learn all about broadcasting. That was the beginning of a journey that would take me from unpaid intern to the head of the radio division.

If an intern showed up in your lobby today and expressed interest in TV or radio, what response would they get? Would someone come out and talk about our business and potential opportunities with them? More to the point, are young people interested in our business in the first place?

As I think about the WBA’s many outreach programs and activities, I find the work we do with students the most inspiring. At the recent Student Seminar, I met many young energetic and talented students eager to talk about careers in media. Many of them were lured by on-air positions and some even seemed surprised to hear about the many opportunities in production, sales and marketing, and promotion.

I hope you’ll support these efforts, including the Young Professional’s “Toolbox” one-day seminar on June 22, right after our summer conference in Milwaukee. New initiatives like this one, in addition to Ken Beno’s work with students across the state, help position our industry as forward-thinking and relevant to a new generation of broadcasters.

In your own stations, I hope you’ll actively engage with interns and up-and-coming broadcasters so they can hear from you how rewarding, challenging, and fulfilling our industry can be. I am going to recommit myself this coming year to become more active in these efforts in my own company and within our own WBA.

Media technology will continue to evolve, bringing with it new challenges and opportunities as audiences seek new ways to consume our content. Let’s make sure there is a new generation of young broadcasters excited and prepared to welcome them to our changing business in the years to come!