Elliott returns to WMTV to co-host morning show

Tim Elliott is returning to NBC 15 (WMTV-TV) in Madison after three years at WISN-TV in Milwaukee.

Elliott previously worked at NBC 15, leaving in 2013. He said most of his family and friends live in the Madison area and he couldn’t pass up an opportunity to return to his home market.

Elliott is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, and has a degree in journalism and mass communication. He has worked in the industry 11 years as an anchor, reporter, and producer at stations in Milwaukee, Louisville, and Dothan, Alabama. He recently won a 2017 WBA Award for Excellence for his live reporting.