Eggers awarded Results Broadcasting Education Grant

A senior technical director at CBS 58 (WDJT-TV) in Milwaukee is the recipient of the 2022 Results Broadcasting Education Grant.

Allison Eggers graduated from UW-Madison in 2011 and started her career as a technical director for the CBS affiliate in Rockford, Illinois. She joined CBS 58 in Milwaukee in February 2013 where she serves as senior technical director.

Weigel Broadcasting’s Milwaukee General Manager, Anne Brown, said Eggers is a deserving recipient.

“I’m so thrilled for Allison and very appreciative of Results Broadcasting’s support of broadcasters like her,” Brown said. “Allison is a hard-working, talented employee and more importantly, a lovely person. It’s wonderful to know she and others can get support to help pay off their student loans through grants like this.”

CBS 58 Production Manager Karl Svatek wrote a letter of recommendation for Eggers.

“Allison has grown quickly over her time here, learning new equipment, training new employees, and adding her experience and expertise towards new projects being undertaken at the station,” Svatek wrote. “She is a hard worker and fast learner who is able to quickly adapt to the fast-paced nature of daily newscasts.”

Eggers was chosen from a long list of applicants by a subcommittee of the WBA Foundation Board.

“It is such an honor to be selected among the many talented candidates,” Eggers wrote. “I am so proud to be a strong female presence in the Wisconsin broadcasting industry, and it is wonderful to have my hard work and dedication recognized. Wisconsin, and the city of Milwaukee, mean so much to me and I feel lucky to have built my career here.”

Bruce and Don Grassman of Results Broadcasting had the vision to establish the grant. It is an idea that is being replicated by other state broadcast associations.

“Thank you to Bruce and Don Grassman, and the WBA Foundation for establishing this grant,” Eggers wrote. “And thank you to CBS 58 and Weigel Broadcasting for allowing me to do what I love every day.”

Rachel Frye, a morning producer at WTMJ-AM in Milwaukee, was awarded the first ever Results Broadcasting Education Grant. Last year the second grant went to Morgan Schillinger, a producer at WBAY-TV.

Anyone interested in applying for the grant can find more information here.

Applications for the next round will be accepted beginning Jan. 1, 2023.