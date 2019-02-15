Effort to train future broadcasters results in first hire

An effort to help college students prepare themselves for a career in broadcasting has resulted in the first of what’s hoped to be many future hires.

In the spring of 2016, Mid-West Family Broadcasting gifted one of its radio stations to the UW-Eau Claire Foundation. The gift included a FCC license, 25,000-watt signal, and 390-foot tower. This led to the creation of Blugold Radio LLC and Converge Radio 99.9 FM (WDRK). The station’s mission is to help students refine their broadcast communication skills, as well as prepare students for careers in the radio industry.

Converge Radio is returning the favor in the form of Mid-West Family Broadcasting’s newest hire, Jack Bertelsen.

Bertelsen will begin his career in the radio industry with Mid-West Family Broadcasting as their Digital-Interactive Assistant in Eau Claire. He will be responsible for managing the station’s websites, as well as creating graphic design materials for promotional and advertising purposes.

“We are excited to welcome Jack, and it’s nice to have a Blugold alumni on our team,” said Lynn Bieritz, General Manager of Mid-West Family Broadcasting in Eau Claire. “Jack’s experience at Converge Radio will serve him very well as he grows in our industry. We are delighted that our partnership with Scott Morfitt and Converge Radio has flourished.”

“I am excited to begin working with Mid-West Family Broadcasting in my capacity as Digital-Interactive Assistant,” said Bertelsen. “Furthermore, I am grateful to Converge Radio for allowing me to develop my skills in broadcast communication, as well as for the varied experiences that come along with working at an alternative rock radio station.”

Bertelsen began working at Converge Radio as a board-operator during sporting events, as well as producer/editor of the “Sounds of Eau Claire” podcast. He’s a recent graduate of the UW-Eau Claire, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Integrated Strategic Communication.

“Working with students who are creative and committed like Jack makes this job a blast,” said Scott Morfitt, Station Manager of Converge Radio. “It’s thrilling that in such a short time we could find someone like him and then prep him to work with Mid-West Family Broadcasting. We’re thrilled to get to see a valuable employee go into the radio field honoring the intent of their donation.”