EEO credit available by supporting WBA Foundation Scholarship

Your WBA can help you earn non-job vacancy specific menu option initiative credits for EEO compliance through support of WBA Foundation scholarships.

The scholarships are offered to worthy students on an annual basis. The application process is currently underway with a deadline of Nov. 1.

To obtain one full “Menu Option Initiative” credit per two year period , each SEU should:

1) Once every two years – donate to the Foundation (earmarked for scholarships) a minimum of $100 for radio SEUs with one or two stations, a minimum of $200 for radio SEUs with three or more stations, and a minimum of $300 for TV SEUs. If it is your year to make a donation the WBA will send you a donation reminder.

2) Each year of the 2-year period – promote the availability of the scholarship program over the SEUs stations and direct interested candidates to e-mail, fax, or mail the station for an application.

3) Each year of the 2-year period – provide blank application forms upon request.

4) Each year of the 2-year period – be available to answer questions about the program.

5) Each year of the 2-year period – make an initial evaluation of the candidate for the evaluation committee. The WBA will send each SEU email copies of the applications asking for input based on the student’s GPA, post high school employment and extracurricular activities, awards and honors, broadcasting experience and commitment, and his/her response to an essay question, before they are sent on to the Education Committee and the WBA Foundation Board for judging.

So that we can target the evaluation mailing (No. 5) to just those SEUs that plan on using this option for EEO credit, please e-mail lbaun@wi-broadcasters.org by Oct. 1, 2019. Thank you in advance for your consideration.