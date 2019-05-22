Edwards celebrates retirement

WUWM-FM General Manager Dave Edwards celebrated his retirement Tuesday at a party in Milwaukee.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett declared May 21 as “Dave Edwards Day.” Guests at the gathering included WUWM’s founding manager Ruane Hill, previous GM George Bailey, and representatives from NPR.

Edwards joined the public radio station in Milwaukee in 1979 to create a news department. He later served as program director before being named general manager in 1985. He was credited with expanding WUWM’s local programming efforts, community-based fundraising, and partnerships with organizations in southeastern Wisconsin. The station added four beat reporters over the last five years.

Edwards is a member of the WBA Board of Directors and served six years on the Board of Directors for National Public Radio, including two years as its chair.

Edwards is set to retire on May 30.