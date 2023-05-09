Edge donates raffle winnings to WBA Foundation

Stephanie Edge with Radio Plus Bay Cities won the 50/50 raffle at the WBA Awards Gala on May 6 and donated her winnings back to the Foundation.
The raffle raised $1,685.
Edge is the business manager for Radio Plus Bay Cities.
Thank you Stephanie!
Stephanie Edge with Radio Plus Bay Cities won the 50/50 raffle at the WBA Awards Gala on May 6 and donated her winnings back to the Foundation.
The raffle raised $1,685.
Edge is the business manager for Radio Plus Bay Cities.
Thank you Stephanie!
Wisconsin Broadcasters Association . 44 E Mifflin Street, Suite 900 . Madison, WI 53703 . Toll Free: (800) 236-1922 . Phone: (608) 255-2600
Email
|Cookie
|Duration
|Description
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-analytics
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Analytics".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-functional
|11 months
|The cookie is set by GDPR cookie consent to record the user consent for the cookies in the category "Functional".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-necessary
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookies is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Necessary".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-others
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Other.
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-performance
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Performance".
|viewed_cookie_policy
|11 months
|The cookie is set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin and is used to store whether or not user has consented to the use of cookies. It does not store any personal data.