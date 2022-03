Personalities from the stations of Mid-West Family Eau Claire, Alex Edwards and Office Cora of WAXX 104.5, John Murphy of Greatest Hits 98.1, Scorch and T-RI of 92.9 The X posed with Amy Giani of Family Promise of the Chippewa Valley to celebrate the more than 15,000 toys, $4,000 and lots of holiday smiles for kids in need collected during the 18th annual Festival of Toys Drive in December.