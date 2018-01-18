Eau Claire area broadcasters mourn loss of ‘great guy’

A veteran broadcaster who continued to work in broadcasting even after his time as an employee at an Eau Claire TV station has died.

Rick Wold was an employee of WEAU-TV in the late 70s and early 80s and continued to be a friend of the station after he left. Wold was instrumental in the production of the UCP Telethon and he also worked with WEAU on countless other projects including the Eau Claire Winter Parades, according to WEAU Director of Promotions & Creative Services, Andrew Felix.

“Rick was truly a great guy who spent his entire career teaching, mentoring and helping people with video projects, Felix said. “He was a very active volunteer with community television, the Society of Broadcast Engineers, and through many other local groups.”

Rick was well known in the community for his work in video and volunteerism. He was an EMS technician and a husband.

Wold died Tuesday. He was 60.

There will be a visitation from 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 24 at Lenmark-Gomsrud on 1st Street in Eau Claire. There will be a one hour visitation from 10-11 a.m. at Spirit Lutheran Church on Main Street, Eau Claire. The service will begin at 11 a.m. with internment following.

