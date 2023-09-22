Dwyer joins elections advisory committee

WXOW-TV News Director and WBA Board member Sean Dwyer is representing broadcasters on the Wisconsin Elections Commission Advisory Committee Concerning Election Observers.

The panel will help the Wisconsin Election Commission rework its rules for poll watchers ahead of the 2024 presidential race. It includes voting rights advocates, poll watchers, municipal clerks, and political party representatives. The committee is expected to offer perspectives on how to balance the needs of election workers and poll watchers before the commission drafts new guidelines.

The bipartisan election commission voted unanimously to establish the committee.