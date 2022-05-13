Wisconsin Broadcasters Association

Dunn marks 30 years on WMMM

Published May 13, 2022

Kitty Dunn recently marked 30 years on the air at 105.5 Triple M (WMMM) in Madison.

Dunn started in 1992 as an afternoon news personality and advertising copywriter. In 1993, she moved to the morning show, where she’s been ever since.

As a junior in high school, Dunn was hired as a reporter for WFHR-WWRW in Wisconsin Rapids. Upon graduation from Stevens Point Area Senior High, she attended UW-Stevens Point and learned a lot at the campus radio station, WWSP. She also honed her news chops at WSPT in Stevens Point and at WEAQ-WIAL in Eau Claire, where she was news director.

AT WMMM, she worked with three different morning shows, with John Peterson and Gordy Young in
1993, John Urban from 1993-1998, and Jonathan Suttin from 1999 until today.

“A lot has changed in the radio world since I started out at Triple M, but the goal is still the same: To develop a relationship with listeners and provide them news and entertainment they need to start the day,” Dunn said. “I had no idea some of those relationships would last three decades.”

Posted in In the News
Members Only
Search
Download the WBA “MemberPlus” App

72guard-Logo_300x250

WIHonorFlights-300x250