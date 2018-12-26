Drive generates 6,100 meals for the hungry

A food drive run by a Milwaukee radio station raised more than $1,500 and collected more than 1,900 pounds of food to benefit Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin.

97.3 The Game (WRNW) held its inaugural Food for the Holidays drive on Dec.14 featuring iHeartMedia Milwaukee’s on-air personalities including Drew Olson, KB, Josh, Bailey Coleman and Quinn, who broadcast live from a local Sendik’s grocery store and encouraged listeners to donate cash and non-perishable food items to benefit the community.

Collected items and cash donations will provide more than 6,100 meals for the Wisconsin community in need.

“iHeartMedia Milwaukee is committed to the people in its community,” said Kerry Wolfe, Senior Vice President of Programming for iHeartMedia Milwaukee. “Being able to team up with Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin and feed this many people during this holiday season couldn’t be more fulfilling.”