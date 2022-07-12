Donations raised by Eau Claire station given to playground, gym

Backyard Dreams, the charitable entity for WAYY Sports Talk 105.1/790 AM and The Dan Kasper Show made a $1,000 donation to Roosevelt Elementary School in Eau Claire for playground equipment and gymnasium needs.

Kids playing at school and in playgrounds are great examples of children daydreaming what they want to be and envisioning their future. Backyard Dreams was created to support those dreams.

The five main goals for Backyard Dreams are:

To provide and promote opportunities for anyone to have a chance to play.

2. To help anyone overcome obstacles to chase their dreams.

3. To help raise awareness for those in need.

4. To help create opportunities for those to enjoy their passions.

5. To help those enjoy their life and create special memories.

The station raised donations from listeners and events like the Kasper Classic Golf Outing, which is back again this year on Aug. 26 at Princeton Valley Golf Course in Eau Claire. Recipients of funds from Backyard Dreams have included The Miracle League of the Chippewa Valley and sending a family to a Milwaukee Bucks game.

For more information on Backyard Dreams, visit www.sportstalk1051.com.