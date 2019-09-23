Deadline near for Young Professionals Award nominations

There is only one more week to submit nominations to recognize the young professionals forging new paths in broadcasting.

The WBA Young Professional of the Year Award seeks to recognize young broadcasters who have made a significant impact on their stations and communities. Nominees must be under the age of 40 at the time of their nomination and must have spent a minimum of two years at a radio or TV station in Wisconsin. Finalists will be selected based on their contributions to the industry, spirit of innovation, and community involvement.

The award was established by the WBA Young Professionals Committee and nominees will be judged by a subcommittee of the WBA Board. The subcommittee will select the six finalists and the winner from those finalists. All six will be profiled in WBA publications and recognized at the WBA Summer Conference. The winner will be awarded at the 2020 Summer Conference in La Crosse.

Anyone can make nominations. Nominations will be accepted in the form of a letter of recommendation not to exceed 500 words. Nominations are currently open and are due Sept. 30 at 5 p.m.

Submissions can be made here.

Questions? Contact Kyle Geissler at kgeissler@wi-broadcasters.org.