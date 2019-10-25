DC trip restructured for 2020

The WBA’s annual trip to Washington D.C. to make calls on Capitol Hill is being restructured for 2020.

The change comes after the creation of the WBA Legislative Committee which consists of broadcast representatives from each of Wisconsin’s eight Congressional Districts. The change are also in response to a shift in the NAB’s Leadership Conference which will affect the timing of the legislative visits.

WBA Board leadership will be joined on the trip by the Legislative Committee. Any additional WBA members will be invited to attend based on what will be needed to make each legislative call successful.

WBA members are strongly encouraged to participate in State Legislative Day on Jan. 29 in Madison. To be added to the attendee list or to ask questions, contact contact@wi-broadcasters.org or call 608-255-2600.