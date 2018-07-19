Dallas morning show host coming to Milwaukee

Radio show host DeDe McGruire is joining Jammin’ 98.3 (WJMR-FM) as morning host starting July 30.

“DeDe in the Morning” will air weekday mornings from 5-10 a.m. and on Saturdays from 6-10 a.m.

“My show is unique because it offers more of the female perspective with female hosts in the driver and passenger seats,” McGuire said.

Andrea Williams will continue to co-host the morning show with news, traffic, and weather reports.

“DeDe brings relatability, a female point of view and a unique and fresh style of entertainment. We’re excited at the energy she’ll bring to mornings on Jammin’ 98.3,” WJMR Brand Manager Don Black said.

“Sometimes you just know when something feels right. That’s how we instantly felt when we first listened to ‘DeDe in the Morning.’ She’s what we’ve been looking for,” Milwaukee Radio Group President and General Manager Annmarie Topel said.

DeDe McGuire hosted her show at K104 in Dallas starting in 2013. She previously served as co-host of the syndicated Doug Banks Show and worked in the Chicago and Philadelphia markets. DeDe has appeared on CNN, FOX, Oxygen, and BET, and has interviewed world leaders from President Obama to Hillary Clinton, and celebrities such as Jay Z and Beyoncé. She is a philanthropist, community activist, mentor, volunteer, and media star.