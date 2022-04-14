Czaban signs deal to continue with Milwaukee station

On-air personality Steve Czaban has signed a multi-year broadcast agreement with iHeartMedia Milwaukee’s 97.3 The Game (WRNW).

Czaban, a longtime on-air personality in the Milwaukee market, joined 97.3 The Game in May of 2019 and quickly became the most listened to sports talk show in Milwaukee.

“Continuing to work every day with a true legend of the format is pretty cool,” said Tim Scott, Program Director for 97.3 The Game. “Add in our all-star line up alongside Czabe, and I’d say this is going to be a really fun ride.”

“The Steve Czaban Show” can be heard weekdays from 6 – 9 a.m. on 97.3 The Game.