Cumulus promotes Kane to position in Appleton/Oshkosh

Cumulus has promoted Dayton Kane to Operations Manager and Program Director of WPKR-FM and WWWX-FM in Appleton/Oshkosh. Kane was previously Program Director of Cumulus stations WKRU-FM and WOGB-FM in Green Bay.

“Dayton has demonstrated strong programming leadership qualities and produced outstanding results within Cumulus-Wisconsin,” John Rowe, Vice President/Market Manager, Cumulus Media-Appleton/Oshkosh, said. “We’re excited to expand his role and take advantage of his success and experience.”

“I am excited to be leading the charge at such heritage stations,” Kane said. “The Cumulus-Oshkosh staff is already doing great things and I can’t wait to watch this cluster flourish in 2018.”