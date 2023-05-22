Creative marketing manager awarded student debt relief grant

The creative marketing manager for Radio Milwaukee (WYMS-FM) is the recipient of the 2023 Results Broadcasting Education Grant.

Erin Bagatta has been with the station for more than four years where she started as a marketing coordinator. She was also an intern at the station for a summer while in college.

“Throughout her professional career, Erin has exhibited an incredible commitment to the broadcast profession and her efforts on Radio Milwaukee’s marketing team have grown the station’s audience and awareness,” wrote Sarah Mac Lahr, the Radio Milwaukee Director of Marketing and Communications.

Bagatta graduated from UW-Stevens Point where she worked at student radio station WWSP 90FM and received her Radio Marketing Professional Certificate through the WBA Foundation.

In her current role, Bagatta designs all creative including product mock-ups, media kits, impact reports, membership drive campaigns, promotional assets for events and live sessions, podcast branding, newsletter templates, premiums for on-site activations, and digital/print ads. She’s also the station’s in-house photographer.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association and their commitment to supporting young professionals in the broadcasting industry,’ Bagatta said. “I cannot express enough how appreciative I am to receive this grant, and would like to extend my sincerest thanks to the WBA, Bruce and Don Grassman, Radio Milwaukee, the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, and everyone who has encouraged me thus far.”

Sarah Mac Lahr and Erin Bagatta

Bruce and Don Grassman of Results Broadcasting had the vision to establish the grant. The grant was increased to $3,000 this year thanks to an additional contribution from Bruce Grassman. The idea for the grant is being replicated by other state broadcast associations.

Previous recipients of the grant include:

Rachel Frye, WTMJ-AM, Milwaukee

Morgan Schillinger, WBAY-TV, Green Bay

Allison Eggers, WDJT-TV, Milwaukee

Anyone interested in applying for the grant can find more information here.

Applications for the next round will be accepted beginning Jan. 1, 2024.