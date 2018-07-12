County radio PD loses battle with cancer

A county radio program director with a history of working in Wisconsin has died after a six-year battle with cancer.

Mark Grantin died Wednesday night. His last eight years he worked at Scripps-owned KTTS in Springfield, Missouri.

Grantin’s career also took him to WBUL in Lexington, Kentucky, WWQM and WHIT in Madison, and WAKX in Duluth, Minnesota.

During his time at WWQM, he paired John Flint and Tammy Lee, an on air partnership that continues 18 years later. During his time at KTTS, the station has received numerous honors including from the Academy of Country Music, NAB, and RTDNA.