Country station collects 512 units during blood drive

A country music station in Milwaukee collected 512 units of blood during a one-day blood drive benefiting the BloodCenter of Wisconsin.

WKTI-FM held live broadcasts from the “KTI Bleeds Country” blood drive on Feb. 26 at the Peck Pavilion inside the Milwaukee County Zoo.

Musical artists Dierks Bentley, Dan & Shay, Russell Dickerson and Chase Rice were on the air to encourage listeners to give. Josh Gracin and Brandon Lay performed live to entertain the donors.

The first-year blood drive drew 501 donors. Each donor received a ticket to Summerfest and was eligible to win prizes, including autographed guitars from Keith Urban and Scotty McCreery and tickets to a Milwaukee Brewers game.

One donation can save up to three lives. During the winter months when weather and illness often causes donations to decline, the donated blood will help patients in Milwaukee and across Wisconsin.

“This event is what KTI Country is all about – bringing country music fans together to serve our community,” said Ryan Wild, program director for 94.5 KTI Country.