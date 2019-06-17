Corry named WYMS development director

Maggie Corry, 88Nine Radio Milwaukee’s membership manager for the last three years, has been named the non-commercial station’s development director.

As membership manager, Corry managed individual Radio Milwaukee (WYMS) donors and oversaw its membership program, including on-air membership drives and building relationships with its listening community. She holds a master of public administration-nonprofit management degree from New York University. Before coming to 88Nine, she served as a fundraising consultant for influential Milwaukee organizations such as Penfield Children’s Center, Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design, and the YMCA.

“We’re so excited to be promoting Maggie to this position,” Radio Milwaukee Executive Director Glenn Kleiman said. “She is so smart and skilled, and fun to work with. Her education, experience elsewhere and impressive performance at Radio Milwaukee made this decision relatively easy. Can’t wait to see how she helps us grow.”

Corry said she was “thrilled to step into this new role at 88Nine. Most importantly, I feel so lucky to deepen relationships with the amazing team and generous supporters of Radio Milwaukee, as we continue to work together toward our mission of creating a better, more inclusive and engaged Milwaukee.”

As development director, Corry will provide the leadership, strategic direction and management for all Radio Milwaukee philanthropic fundraising efforts, including individual giving, foundation grants, and development events. More than 6,000 contributing members help support the station’s operations.