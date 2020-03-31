Converge Radio station manager stepping down

The station manager for a student-run radio station on the UW-Eau Claire campus is stepping down.

Scott Morfitt was hired in April 2016 ahead of the launch of what was then called Blugold Radio. The station (WDRK) was a donation from Mid-West Family Broadcasting to the UW-Eau Claire Foundation. Morfitt was there when the new station went on the air, he built a studio through crowdfunding, and rebranded the station to Converge Radio.

“I am eternally thankful for this opportunity to get to launch something truly dynamic in this community,” Morfitt said. “I am very thankful to both the UWiEau Claire Foundation for its faith in launching the station and to Mid-West Family Broadcasting for their generous donation. This has been a dream come true.”

Morfitt is moving to southeast Wisconsin to assist in settling an estate following the death of a loved one. He will step down April 30. He will continue to assist Converge Radio with live events and FCC issues.

Senior management at Converge Radio and the UW-Eau Claire Foundation have identified two team members to promote into the roles of program director and station manager following Morfitt’s departure.