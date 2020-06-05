Contest awards best quarantine hair

The WBA Young Professionals Committee hosted a fun contest on Facebook last month.

Members were asked to submit photos of their current hairdo—amid the Safer at Home Order and the ability to not get a haircut.

Participants submitted their selfies and the group voted for their favorite.

WSAW-TV anchor Sean Caldwell received the most votes and claimed a $25 Target gift card.

WSAW-TV reporter Brennen Scarborough was the runner-up. And won a $10 Target gift card.

Both gentlemen have since gotten much-needed haircuts.

Heather Poltrock, WSAW-TV, Wausau

Heather.Poltrock@wsaw.com