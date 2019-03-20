Competition named after long-time supporter Dick Record

A competition for young musicians is being renamed to recognize a broadcaster, and longtime supporter of the competition, Dick Record.

The La Crosse Symphony Orchestra announced at a March 9 performance that the Rising Stars Concerto Competition would now be called the Richard Record Rising Stars Concerto Competition. During that concert, the four finalists performed with the orchestra for cash prizes.

Record had been a prize donor for several years before becoming the competition sponsor 14 years ago. Through his generosity, the competition grew its competition which now reaches out to high school musicians in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, and Illinois.

Program coordinator Janet Roth said the talent level increases each year because of support like Record’s.

The competition is celebrating its 20th year.

Record is National Sales Manager for Mid-West Family Broadcasting in La Crosse and a past WBA Board Chair.