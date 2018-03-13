Commercial, public radio teams up to highlight local hip hop

A commercial radio station and public radio station are teaming up to produce a local hip hop show in the Chippewa Valley.

95.9 jamz (WEAQ) and Blugold Radio (WDRK) are collaborating on “Midwest Hip Hop” which will air Sundays at 9 p.m. on 95.9 jamz, and Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Blugold Radio 99.9 FM.

“Midwest Hip Hop” will focus on hip hop artists from the Chippewa Valley, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and the rest of the upper Midwest. The show will also focus on up-and-coming artists and highlight hip hop concerts in the region.

“It is very important for us to reflect local hip hop music in our community,” 95.9 jamz Music Director Luc Anthony said. “There is an underrated but vital hip hop scene around here that has a passionate following and a high level of quality. We need to both acknowledge these artists and use our position to expose them to a bigger audience.”

“For us, partnering with Mid-West Family Broadcasting on a program like this is exciting,” Blugold Radio Station Manager Scott Morfitt said. “Not only do we get to feature amazing hip hop, Blugold Radio is thrilled to give back to Mid-West Family Broadcasting who we owe our very existence to.”

In July of 2016, Mid-West Family Broadcasting donated the transmitter and license for WDRK-FM 99.9 to the UW-Eau Claire Foundation, which subsequently launched Blugold Radio to manage and maintain the station. In Blugold Radio’s almost two years of existence, it has received awards from Volume One, the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, and Downtown Eau Claire, Inc.